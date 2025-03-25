42 Abu Dhabi Opens 150 Seats For Second Round Of 2025 Admissions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding academy, has officially opened applications for its latest intake, welcoming both individuals and corporate organisations.
The academy’s upcoming intensive coding boot camp, known as the ‘Piscine’, will commence on 14th April with 150 seats available, providing a rigorous pre-assessment experience to select candidates for its tuition-free programme.
Through this programme expansion, 42 Abu Dhabi is strengthening its commitment to fostering a diverse and highly skilled tech talent pool by delivering world-class coding education. The programme empowers both aspiring coders and seasoned professionals to elevate their digital expertise, whether they aim to upskill or completely reskill.
With inclusivity at its core, 42 Abu Dhabi provides an accessible pathway for individuals from all backgrounds, requiring no prior experience.
The Piscine, derived from the French word for "swimming pool," is an intense and immersive 25-day boot camp that tests candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it. It is the final stage in the application process to 42 Abu Dhabi’s programme.
Potential applicants who are interested in joining the upcoming ‘Piscine’ may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ - an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests - and attend an in-person Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding programme and start their exceptional learning journey.
Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the academy’s strategic partner network with leading organisations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Mubadala, ADNOC, Ministry of Interior, TotalEnergies, Thales Group, Beacon Red, Electra Abu Dhabi, Hub71, and many others.
42 Abu Dhabi takes pride in its alumni who have secured impactful roles across leading organisations, showcasing the programme’s commitment to producing industry-ready talent. Students have also distinguished themselves by winning top prizes in several national competitions and hackathons, demonstrating their exceptional skills and innovative thinking.
Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, “At 42 Abu Dhabi, we are committed to fostering a future-ready workforce by equipping individuals and businesses with the advanced coding and AI skills needed to drive Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. By opening our doors to both individuals and corporate professionals, we are creating new pathways for talent development while strengthening industry collaboration. This empowers professionals to upskill in an evolving tech landscape and provides companies with a unique opportunity to cultivate in-house expertise. Together, we are building a robust talent pipeline that will shape the future of Abu Dhabi’s digital economy and innovation ecosystem.”
All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the academy’s Common Core, four additional modules and six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognised by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.
