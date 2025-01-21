'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital's innovative and disruptive coding academy that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, has opened applications for candidates to register and join its upcoming intense coding boot camp called 'Piscine', which will be held on 3rd February.

Students who succeed in the Piscine will join the academy and become part of Generation 42 Abu Dhabi to elevate their coding skills and play a key role in driving the emirate's digital transformation.

The Piscine is an intense and immersive 25-day boot camp that tests candidates' computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it. It is the final stage in the application process to 42 Abu Dhabi's programme.

Potential applicants may visit 42 Abu Dhabi's official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi's pre-selection 'Game' - an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests - and attend an in-person Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology.

Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi's coding programme.

Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the academy's strategic partner network, such as the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Mubadala, ADNOC, TotalEnergies, Thales Group, Beacon Red, Electra Abu Dhabi, Hub71, among others.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said, "At 42 Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to empowering the next generation of innovators with advanced coding skills and a deep understanding of AI, crucial in driving Abu Dhabi's digital transformation and contributing to its digital economy.

"Through our strategic partnerships with industry leaders, we go beyond education by providing students with direct pathways to job opportunities and invaluable hands-on experience in real-world projects. These collaborations not only enable our students to make an immediate impact but also strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for technology and innovation. Together, we are building a talent pipeline that will shape the future of industries and contribute to the UAE's knowledge-based economy."

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the academy's Common Core, four additional modules and a six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognised by the National Qualification Centre (NQC) in the UAE.

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled over 900 students, including more than 230 UAE national students, to further support Abu Dhabi's efforts to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.

