UrduPoint.com

42 Abu Dhabi School Opens Applications For 'Piscine' Coding Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 05:45 PM

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Abu Dhabi-based coding school, "42 Abu Dhabi," has opened applications for its May 2023 cohort, offering a "tuition-free" coding programme.

The coding boot camp, called "Piscine," is an immersive 25-day programme that tests candidates’ computer programming skills, their drive, perseverance and devotion to programming.

Applicants must complete the school’s pre-selection “Game” online assessment and a virtual Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and learning methodology. Successful candidates can expect to join a school that boasts a peer-to-peer learning technique and a project-based, gamified approach to learning.

Marcos Muller Habig, the Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, stated, "Hosting our second Piscine this year further reaffirms our position as a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital future.

At 42 Abu Dhabi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing world-class coding education to people from all walks of life who are keen to contribute to the Emirate’s digital transformation."

Successful candidates can expect opportunities for internships and jobs with partner organisations, including "Mubadala Investment Company" and "Microsoft." All students who complete the programme are awarded a diploma recognised by the National Qualification Center in the UAE.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Lead May All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

29 seconds ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

44 seconds ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

16 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes o ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 continues to draw multitudes of shoppers

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions wo ..

Sharjah records 21,486 real estate transactions worth AED 5.9 billion in Q1 2023

31 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower ..

Efforts afoot to explore new markets for manpower export: NA told

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.