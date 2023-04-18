42 Abu Dhabi School Opens Applications For 'Piscine' Coding Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Abu Dhabi-based coding school, "42 Abu Dhabi," has opened applications for its May 2023 cohort, offering a "tuition-free" coding programme.

The coding boot camp, called "Piscine," is an immersive 25-day programme that tests candidates’ computer programming skills, their drive, perseverance and devotion to programming.

Applicants must complete the school’s pre-selection “Game” online assessment and a virtual Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and learning methodology. Successful candidates can expect to join a school that boasts a peer-to-peer learning technique and a project-based, gamified approach to learning.

Marcos Muller Habig, the Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, stated, "Hosting our second Piscine this year further reaffirms our position as a talent incubator that is developing and upskilling Emirati talents in the coding field to empower them to lead Abu Dhabi’s digital future.

At 42 Abu Dhabi, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing world-class coding education to people from all walks of life who are keen to contribute to the Emirate’s digital transformation."

Successful candidates can expect opportunities for internships and jobs with partner organisations, including "Mubadala Investment Company" and "Microsoft." All students who complete the programme are awarded a diploma recognised by the National Qualification Center in the UAE.