UrduPoint.com

42 Arab And Foreign Countries To Participate In 20th Session Of Sharjah Heritage Days

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has announced the 20th Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) will take place from March 1st to 21st with the theme "Heritage and Creativity."

The event will be held in 12 cities in the Emirate of Sharjah and will include participation from 42 Arab and foreign countries, as well as 40 government agencies.

During a press conference, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairperson of SIH and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for SHD, emphasised the significance of the event in showcasing the beauty of Emirati heritage and consolidating its values, traditions, and customs.

The guest of honour for this year's event is Hungary, and Austria is a distinguished guest.

The SHD will host a variety of cultural activities, including dances, performances, arts, and exhibitions. Additionally, several Arab, Islamic, and international organisations will also be participating, including UNESCO and ISESCO.

The event will also feature a children's village, with activities for kids, as well as a variety of cultural, academic, and entertainment programmes.

The event was attended by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Abu Bakr Al Kindi, General Coordinator of SHD, and a group of dignitaries, officials, and media representatives.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah Austria Hungary March Media Event From Government Arab

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

24 seconds ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

37 seconds ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

55 seconds ago
 Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first again ..

Karachi Kings win toss, decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

13 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal aga ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns appeal against Swati's bail

19 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic ..

Iranian delegation calls Pakistan pride of Islamic world

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.