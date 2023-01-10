UrduPoint.com

42 Projects Under “Ruwad” Gets Exemption From Gov Fees: SEC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

42 projects under “Ruwad” gets exemption from gov fees: SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, the meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The SEC issued a resolution extending the discount period for late lease contract attestation fees in Sharjah until February 1, 2023.
42 projects supported by “Ruwad” received an exemption, approved by the Council, from government agency fees for 2 years.


The Council approved several proposals to enhance the transportation of trucks in Sharjah, in a way that contributes to maintaining traffic and public safety and raising the efficiency of the road network infrastructure following the highest international standards.

