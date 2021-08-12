UrduPoint.com

42,503 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 42,503 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 17,288,318 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 174.

80 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

