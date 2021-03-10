UrduPoint.com
42,650 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours

Wed 10th March 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 42,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 6,367,861 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 64.

38 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

