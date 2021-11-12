UrduPoint.com

42,818 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

42,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 42,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,502,582 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 217.

41 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the COVID- 19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilatera ..

Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilateral engagement with US: COAS

48 seconds ago
 Speakers call for better communicated monetary pol ..

Speakers call for better communicated monetary policy

2 minutes ago
 VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teache ..

VC University of Agriculture Peshawar urges teachers to pay attention to social ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses Vawda'petition against his disqualif ..

IHC dismisses Vawda'petition against his disqualification case

2 minutes ago
 PHA engages schools, colleges for plantation

PHA engages schools, colleges for plantation

2 minutes ago
 Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccin ..

Preparations finalized for measles, rubella vaccination campaign

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.