42,884 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:15 PM

42,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 42,884 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,164,365 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 203.

88 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

