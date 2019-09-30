UrduPoint.com
43% Surge In Voter Registration For Sharjah Consultative Council Polls

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

43% surge in voter registration for Sharjah Consultative Council polls

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) The total number of male and female citizens, who have registered for the nine electoral zones of the upcoming Sharjah Consultative Council elections, reached 35,595, a remarkable increase of 43 percent over the first direct elections held in 2015.

The Higher Committee for the Council elections made the announcement today, while congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the people of Sharjah on the completion of the registration process and the remarkable success of the critical first stage, as demonstrated by the enthusiastic response and surge in the registration percentage.

Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Committee, said that the increase in the turnout of registrants is a sign of growing parliamentary awareness among the citizens on the importance of participating in the electoral process.

Giving details about the participation of prospective voters, Bin Nassar said that Sharjah City stood first with 14,591 citizens registering themselves to vote. The East Coast city of Khor Fakkan came second with 7,053 registrants, Kalba registered 5,702 potential voters, and Dibba Al Hisn and Al Dhaid registered 2,819 and 1,837 citizens, respectively, for the upcoming polls.

Al Madam received 1,337 registrants, while the electoral zones of Maliha, Al Bataeh and Al Hamriyah enrolled 1,027, 665 and 564 citizens for voting, respectively.

Bin Nassar expressed the committee’s sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Sharjah who responded to the call of national duty by registering their Names in the electoral bodies.

