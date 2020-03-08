UrduPoint.com
43,000 Abu Dhabi Streetlights To Be Replaced With Energy-efficient LEDs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Tatweer for Traffic Assets and Systems Operation and Management was awarded the contract to replace approximately 43,000 streetlights in the capital with energy-efficient LED lights by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

The use of energy-efficient street lighting is expected to save some 900 million kWh, valued at approximately AED264 million over the contract period.

Tatweer’s technology partners include AEC Illiminazione SRL. The tender is the first street lighting replacement project to be delivered using a Public-Private-Partnership model in the UAE. It is also the first to be assisted by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, using the Partnership Projects model.

The project supports the improvement of traffic safety on Abu Dhabi’s roads, while following the highest standards of sustainability for infrastructure projects.

The contract is a 12-year design, build, finance, operate and maintain concession agreement with the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Abu Dhabi City Municipality, following a competitive tender process facilitated by ADIO. The concession will target specific requirements and energy saving targets, including operating and maintaining the new devices, and installing and maintaining a smart central system to control the lighting throughout the agreement period.

"This long-term partnership with Tatweer will help us achieve greater project efficiencies, while delivering enhanced infrastructure and services to Abu Dhabi’s residents. It is part of our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure in the emirate of Abu Dhabi," said Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

ADIO works alongside government departments, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, to facilitate major infrastructure projects for Abu Dhabi through the Partnership Projects model.

The project is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s recent announcement to procure infrastructure projects of approximately AED10 billion through Public-Private-Partnerships spanning multiple sectors, including education, transport and municipal sectors, amongst others.

The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved the new Public-Private Partnership Law in February 2019 (Law No. 02 of 2019) under its Ghadan 21 accelerator programme to support local and international investment opportunities for the private sector.

