UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

43.2 Pc Decline In Cyberattacks In UAE In Five Months

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 09:45 PM

43.2 pc decline in cyberattacks in UAE in five months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulations Authority (TRA) has reported a 43.2 percent decline in cyberattacks on government, semi-government and private sector entities in the UAE during the first five months of 2019, as compared to the same period last year.

A total of 113 cyberattacks were foiled from January to May 2019 against 199 during the corresponding period in 2018.

Seven of these offensives were categorised as critically harmful, while 11 were of medium damage and seven of low detriment.

Fraudulent offensives seek to deface and block government websites, including denial of service, hacking, deception, fraud, and identity and document theft.

TRA has been launching awareness campaigns, including lectures, seminars and workshops to promote cyber safety and best practices in this field, calling upon all departments to have backup data bases independent of the internet.

Related Topics

Internet UAE Same January May 2018 2019 All From Government Best Hacking

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

16 minutes ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

16 minutes ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

31 minutes ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

2 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

3 hours ago

OIE recommends ADAFSA study to veterinary laborato ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.