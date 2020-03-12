UrduPoint.com
43rd Session Of UN Human Rights Council Suspended Following COVID-19 Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended following COVID-19 concerns

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council has been cancelled following coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns.

In a statement, the UN OHCHR said that "all Council-related side events have been cancelled" as of 3rd March to 20th March 2020.

The Council sited the decision was based as per "the advice of the UN Secretary-General and UNOG Director-General, guided by the Swiss authorities."

