44 UAE Listed Companies To Pay AED32.5 Bn In Dividends For 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in dividends for 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) To the tune of AED32.5 billion in cash dividends for 2019 have been proposed to date by 44 companies listed in the UAE capital markets, according to data released by these firms.

The combined dividends announced account for 78 percent of those paid out by listed companies in 2018, which stood at AED47.

7 bn, according to the figures announced by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

Banks are the largest distributors of profits, with 8 Emirati banks reported to disburse up to AED18.88 bn to their stockholders, against AED17.4 bn last year, which comprises 58.8 percent of the total dividends combined.

The telecommunications sector came second with AED7.44 bn in dividends for 2019, accounting for 28.9 of the total.

