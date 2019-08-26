UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

44,000 Trees Planted On Dubai Roads In 2018

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:45 PM

44,000 trees planted on Dubai roads in 2018

Dubai Municipality added 1.7 million square metres of green areas in Dubai in 2018 by planting 44,000 trees on the roads and squares around the city

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) Dubai Municipality added 1.7 million square metres of green areas in Dubai in 2018 by planting 44,000 trees on the roads and squares around the city.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "With the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we have started to increase the green area in the emirate, targeting an average of 25 square metres per capita of green spaces in the urban area.

"

"We started planting local environment trees such as Ghaff, Sidr and trees that bear the salinity of our soil. We have developed and re-engineered agriculture on the roads and squares of Dubai and introduced for the first time new trees to withstand the UAE's environment, such as the Boseda and green Cassia trees, which were newly produced in the nurseries of the Municipality, in addition to the plant walls that prevent the encroachment of sand on the roads," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture UAE Dubai Rashid 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Misbah-ul-Haq steps down from PCB Cricket Committe ..

1 minute ago

Ijaz Ahmed appointed Pakistan U19 head coach

8 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to Meet Tuesday - Kremlin Spokesman

8 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

8 minutes ago

Russia Never Initiated Talks on Its Possible Retur ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner for cleanliness, beautification at en ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.