44,389 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 8th October 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,409,126 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 206.
35 doses per 100 people.
This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.