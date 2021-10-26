UrduPoint.com

44,492 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered In Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

44,492 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 44,492 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 20,965,508 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 211.

98 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

