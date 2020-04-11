45% complete in AED100 mn-running and cycling tracks project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, announced a 45 percent completion of a project to extend the scope of the UAE capital’s running and cycling tracks in 28 sites on the Abu Dhabi Island and Abu Dhabi Mainland.

The ADM has said that the AED99.75 million-project stretches 14.

12 kilometres for cycling lanes and 39.31 km for running lanes.

The project will encourage members of the community to practise cycling, walking and running as a daily healthy lifestyle and use them as modes of clean, eco-friendly transportation.

The ADM is also planning to enhance the appearance of the surrounding areas of the running and cycling tracks by landscaping.