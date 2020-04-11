UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45% Complete In AED100 Mn-running And Cycling Tracks Project In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

45% complete in AED100 mn-running and cycling tracks project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, ADM, announced a 45 percent completion of a project to extend the scope of the UAE capital’s running and cycling tracks in 28 sites on the Abu Dhabi Island and Abu Dhabi Mainland.

The ADM has said that the AED99.75 million-project stretches 14.

12 kilometres for cycling lanes and 39.31 km for running lanes.

The project will encourage members of the community to practise cycling, walking and running as a daily healthy lifestyle and use them as modes of clean, eco-friendly transportation.

The ADM is also planning to enhance the appearance of the surrounding areas of the running and cycling tracks by landscaping.

Related Topics

Cycling UAE Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

Women condemn Karachi mob attack on female SHO

28 minutes ago

NYU’s Arabic collections online usage jumps 700% ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce virtual Cycling Chal ..

40 minutes ago

Russia Sympathizes With US Over Current COVID-19 O ..

43 minutes ago

93 martyred, 963 injured during 250 days of siege ..

43 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood pro ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.