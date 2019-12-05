4.5-magnitude earthquake hits north China, no casualties reported

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Fengnan District, Tangshan city, north China's Hebei Province, at 8:02 am Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, CENC.

"The epicentre was monitored at 39.31 degrees north latitude and 118.04 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km," according to Chinese state news agency, Xinhua.

Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions but no casualties have been reported so far.