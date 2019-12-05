UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4.5-magnitude Earthquake Hits North China, No Casualties Reported

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits north China, no casualties reported

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Fengnan District, Tangshan city, north China's Hebei Province, at 8:02 am Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, CENC.

"The epicentre was monitored at 39.31 degrees north latitude and 118.04 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km," according to Chinese state news agency, Xinhua.

Strong tremors were felt in the nearby regions but no casualties have been reported so far.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Tangshan Beijing

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains

10 minutes ago

European stocks diverge at open

10 minutes ago

UN says online anti-vaxxers fuelling Samoa measles ..

10 minutes ago

Two-day 'Thai Food Festival' to start from tomorro ..

10 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 88 kanals state land worth Rs 1.10 b ..

10 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Credentials of Maldives ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.