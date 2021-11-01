45 UAEU Faculty Members Among World’s Top 2% Scientists By Stanford University
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:45 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Forty-five faculty members of United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have been recognised in the prestigious list of two percent of the world’s top scientists produced by Stanford University for 2020. In line with UAEU’s strategic vision in promoting the UAE’s national agenda for the development of scientific research at the national and international levels, and through research cooperation with international academic institutions and prestigious research centres around the globe, the university’s researchers achieved a quantum leap in various research areas of national and international importance during the academic year 2020-2021.
According to the selection methodology, all researchers are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The Stanford University list includes over 186,000 scientists, whose research publications have received high citations. The analysis was conducted using citations from the Scopus database along with data assessing scientists for career-long citation impact and citation impact during 2020.
Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, explained that faculty members in various colleges of the university made significant efforts in supporting and enabling international collaboration with top universities and distinguished researchers around the world, by publishing high-quality articles. "This will support the strategic goal of building a knowledge-based economy through academic research."
The quality of the scholarly outcomes of UAEU researchers is impressive. Fourteen researchers from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, including one medical laboratory specialist, were on the list. The remaining 31 researchers, specialising in civil engineering, food science, microbiology, renewable energy, material science, economics and business administration, astronomy and space sciences, and applied mathematics, received very high citations during 2020. The inclusion in the top two percent list brings great pride to the university and represents the eminence of researchers as well as the quality of research conducted.