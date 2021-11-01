UrduPoint.com

45 UAEU Faculty Members Among World’s Top 2% Scientists By ‎Stanford University

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Forty-five ‎‎faculty members of United Arab Emirates University ‎‎(UAEU) have been recognised in the ‎prestigious list of two percent of the world’s top scientists produced ‎by Stanford University for 2020.‎ In line with UAEU’s strategic vision in promoting the UAE’s ‎national agenda for the development of scientific ‎research at the national and international levels, and ‎through research cooperation with international academic ‎institutions and prestigious research centres around the ‎globe, the university’s researchers achieved a quantum leap in various ‎research areas of national and international importance during the ‎academic year 2020-2021.

According to the selection methodology, all researchers ‎are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. ‎The Stanford ‎University list includes over 186,000 scientists, whose research publications have ‎received high citations. The analysis was conducted ‎using citations from the Scopus database along with data ‎assessing scientists for career-long citation impact and ‎citation impact during 2020.

‎ Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, ‎explained that faculty members in various colleges of ‎the university made significant efforts in supporting and ‎enabling international collaboration with top universities ‎and distinguished researchers around the world, by ‎publishing high-quality articles. "This will support the strategic goal of building ‎a knowledge-based economy through academic research."

The quality of the scholarly outcomes of UAEU ‎researchers is impressive. Fourteen researchers from the ‎College of Medicine and Health Sciences, including one ‎medical laboratory specialist, were on the list. ‎The remaining 31 researchers, specialising in civil engineering, food science, ‎microbiology, renewable energy, material science, ‎economics and business administration, astronomy and ‎space sciences, and applied mathematics, received very ‎high citations during 2020. The inclusion in the top two percent ‎list brings great pride to the university and represents the ‎eminence of researchers as well as the ‎quality of research conducted.

