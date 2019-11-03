UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,500 Flags Create Portraits Of Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:00 PM

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, launched the sixth edition of ‘Flag Garden’ at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, in response to the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate Flag Day.

Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the ‘Flag Garden’ will be open till 10th December.

This year, the ‘Flag Garden’ features 4,500 UAE flags arranged to create portraits of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, led the celebrations along with employees of GDMO, Brand Dubai and Dubai Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Marri said, "This year’s edition of Flag Garden aims to honour our nation’s leaders and acknowledge their role in guiding the UAE’s development into a nation that is shaping the future of the world. This initiative is in line with our objective of communicating Dubai’s unique identity and aspirations through innovative initiatives. Through this year’s Flag Garden, we aim to create an iconic visual image that conveys the role of leadership in nation building."

"The ‘Flag Garden’ has become an annual event that attracts visitors throughout the period of celebration, which starts on Flag Day and continues till the National Day," added Al Marri.

[Image Credit: Dubai Government Media Office]

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid December Media Event From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

32 minutes ago

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: Honouring unity of the UAE

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.