Open Menu

450,000 Businesses Registered For Corporate Tax: FTA

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 08:30 PM

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), said that the number of companies registered for corporate tax has surpassed 450,000, demonstrating a strong commitment from the business sector to align with the new tax system.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the FTA's second strategic partners meeting held today in Dubai, Al Bustani, highlighted the vital role of collaboration with partners in achieving the FTA's objectives and supporting the national economy.

He noted that the annual meeting serves as an important occasion to recognise and honour the 64 partners this year, emphasising that the Authority's success in meeting its goals is largely attributed to their invaluable support.

Al Bustani further stressed that the Authority is continually striving to enhance partnerships and broaden the reach of awareness campaigns and training workshops, ensuring a clearer understanding of the tax system and facilitating compliance for businesses.

Al Bustani reiterated the Authority's commitment to advancing its electronic platforms to streamline processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve the overall customer experience.

Related Topics

Business Dubai From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

31 seconds ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

58 seconds ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

1 minute ago
 UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Ac ..

UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..

46 minutes ago
 DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements i ..

DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare

46 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Fe ..

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

1 hour ago
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global ..

National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

1 hour ago
 Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Tra ..

Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..

1 hour ago
 PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

1 hour ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

2 hours ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East