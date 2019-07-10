455,000 students from UAE take part in Arab Reading Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Fifth grader, Mezna Najeeb, from Al Ebdaa Model School in Dubai, has been declared the winner of the Arab Reading Challenge, ARC 2019, in the UAE, after outperforming 455,000 participating students from 1,412 public and private schools.

Najeeb was selected from the top 10 finalists across the UAE’s educational zones during a ceremony held at the Dubai Men’s College that saw prizes worth AED400,000 awarded to the participating students.

The Ministry of Education’s Wedad Mohammed Al Shehhi won the 'Outstanding Supervisor' award, while Al Rams Primary School in Ras Al Khaimah bagged the UAE’s best school award.

Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said, "In our fast-paced world, today is different from yesterday, and we are aware that tomorrow brings new challenges. If we want to stay ahead in the rapidly changing world we live in, we must read and continue reading."

Al Muhairi was addressing a crowd of education staff, school principals, representatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, and participating students.

She noted that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the challenge to encourage the young generation to take up reading and endorse the feeling of belonging to one Arab civilisation united by their Arabic language and values.

"He wanted to keep our language alive in reading, writing and publishing across the Arab world," she said, noting the sharp increase in the number of participating students in the UAE throughout the years.

Muna Al Kendi, Secretary-General of the ARC, noted the pivotal role of reading in developing and reigniting civilisations. Addressing students, she said, "A nation of young people competing to read is a great and civilised nation. Through what you achieved today, you have ignited hope and started drafting new permanent chapters of our future."

The challenge’s 4th edition has attracted over 13.5 million students from 49 countries, continuing the reading journey that has brought together book lovers across the world. The largest-ever Arab literacy initiative was launched in 2015 to instil the habit of reading among students, encouraging them to broaden their horizon and remain up-to-date with the latest in science and literature.

The top 10 students are selected from each country in collaboration with the ministries of education, leading to the announcement of the national winner.