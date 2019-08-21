457 applications for national elections received in four days, including 160 from women

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The fourth day for the registration of applications for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections saw 85 applications, taking the figure to 457 in four days, including 160 from women.

The total number of applications in Abu Dhabi at the end of the fourth day reached 128, with Dubai numbering 72, and Sharjah 109. A total of 26 applications were received in Ajman, with Umm Al Quwain at 23, Ras Al Khaimah at 51, and Fujairah at 48.

On the fourth day, Abu Dhabi received 18 applications and Dubai 19, while Sharjah had 15 and Ajman 10. Umm Al Quwain saw two applications, Ras Al Khaimah 14, and Fujairah received seven.

The number of applications submitted by women on the fourth day was four in Abu Dhabi, six each in Dubai and Sharjah, and three in Ajman.

Umm Al Quwain did not register any applications for women on the fourth day. Five applications were registered in Ras Al Khaimah, while three applications were registered in Fujairah, bringing the number of applications from women on the fourth day to 27.

The nine registration centres in the UAE will continue to receive applications for registration in the FNC 2019 elections until Thursday, 22nd August, 2019.

According to the schedule of the FNC 2019 elections, the NEC will announce the preliminary list of candidates on 25th August, 2019. The final list will be announced on 3rd September, 2019, while campaigning will begin from 8th September, 2019, and continue for 27 days.