458 rescue missions carried out by Dubai Police Maritime Unit in 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Unit executed 458 maritime operations and attended to 26 marine accidents in 2019, Colonel Saaed Al Madhani, the acting director of Dubai Police Ports Stations revealed.

Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Unit confirmed their readiness to ensure the safety and the security of Dubai beaches and waters. "We are ready to deal with emergencies on the beaches and we are alert to respond appropriately to any form of accidents," the director of the Maritime Rescue at Dubai Police Marine, Lt Col Ali Abdullah Al Qaseeb Al Naqbi, said.

According to Lt Col Al Naqbi, Dubai Police have also identified nine points around which rescue forces comprising divers, rescuers and rescue boats based to secure activities on the emirate’s waters.

Lt Col Al Naqbi urged members of the public to call 999 in emergencies and to download Dubai Police’s Sail Safely app which helps warnings users about any delays during the trip; identify hazards; send distress requests directly to the Dubai Police; and facilitate rapid emergency response.

He also called on beachgoers to adhere to safety warnings and comply with advisories related to maritime currents. "If the flag was red then it is not allowed to swim due to rough conditions of the sea and high waves. People should follow safety instructions," he added.