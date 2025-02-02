4.6-magnitude Earthquake Rattles Eastern Ethiopia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Awash City in east Ethiopia today.
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was located 10 kilometres from Awash.
