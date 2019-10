(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) The National Seismic Network ‏recorded a 4.6 magnitude quake on Richter scale in the Arabian Gulf at 19:44, October 31, 2019, UAE timing.

The National Center of Meteorology said the jolt was felt by some residents.