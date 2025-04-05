Open Menu

47 Countries Converge For Challenge Sir Bani Yas Starting Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Challenge Sir Bani Yas, the UAE's ultimate destination triathlon on the spectacular Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is set to launch tomorrow in its first edition under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. It is the first long-distance triathlon of its kind in the middle East.

The competition will feature both professional and amateur athletes representing 47 countries. It is organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi sports Council and in strategic partnership with the Challenge Family initiative.

The event will run until next Sunday, featuring multiple races—from professionals to families and amateurs. Races include the long-distance triathlon (3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling, and 42.2 km running), and the middle-distance triathlon (1.9 km swim, 96 km cycling, and 21.1 km running).

The Olympic-distance race (1.5 km swim, 45 km cycling, and 10 km running) offers an ideal challenge for beginners. Community races will include beach challenges, running, mangrove stand-up paddling, and kayaking—ensuring participation across all age groups, along with several other community races for various ages.

