4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Kahramanmaras province in Türkiye

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, 29th April, 2023 (WAM) – 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4.55 a.m. (0255GMT) Saturday in Kahramanmaras Province in Türkiye, Turkish news Agency (Anadolu Agency) reported.

The epicenter was the Goksun district, according to information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

It was determined that the quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

Kahramanmaras was the epicenter of twin earthquakes on Feb. 6 of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that struck 11 Turkish provinces.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by those quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.