47% of EZDubai is operational, under development since launch last year: Dubai South

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Dubai South announced that EZDubai, its fully dedicated e-commerce zone strategically located in the heart of Dubai South’s Logistics District is now 20 percent operational as part of its first phase where 27 percent is under development.

The free zone which was launched in January 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aims to consolidate the emirate’s position as a hub for global e-commerce.

As the first of its kind e-commerce operational zone in the middle East, strategically located next to Al Maktoum International Airport with a direct connection to the Jebel Ali Port, the 920,000 purpose-built e-commerce hub is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies and create a benchmark with its infrastructure. EZDubai also seeks to offer an array of convenient services to clientele, ranging from multinational companies to small and medium-sized enterprises, so they could benefit from the sophisticated logistics facilities and customized business solutions.

It supports and complements the Dubai e-commerce strategy, which was launched last year by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, that aims to attract more foreign direct investments in the e-commerce sector.

CEO of the Logistic District at Dubai South, Mohsen Ahmad, said, "We are delighted to see that EZDubai is growing and becoming operational in such a short period.

The establishment of EZDubai has bridged the gap in e-commerce, not only in Dubai but the GCC as well. E-commerce is set to contribute AED12 billion to Dubai’s GDP by 2023 and having a fully-fledged operational facility such as EZDubai demonstrates the ability of the region to manage and facilitate this growth."

EZDubai has added great value to the sector by being Dubai’s first dual-licenced, hybrid-bonded facility. In its first phase of operation, it is spanning a total area of 340,000 square metres, 68,000 of which is operational and an additional 91,000 is under development. The e-commerce zone constitutes e-fulfilment centres, infrastructure for repair and return centres, supply centres, and business blocks (shared buildings) as part of the zone’s master plan.

With seamless, multimodal connectivity between road, air and sea transportation, the Logistics District of Dubai South, which is home to EZDubai, has streamlined customs processes with an on-site licensing and visa authority. Companies currently operating from EZDubai include DHL Express, Aramex, Amazon, Fetchr, Yunda, First cry, and Triboo LLG, to name a few. Additionally, the zone provided optimal solutions and unparalleled access to cross-continental distribution networks, extending its reach to the high-growth markets of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

EZDubai is strategically located in the heart of the Logistics District of Dubai South and is home to the Al Maktoum International Airport.