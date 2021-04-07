UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

47,570 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

47,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 47,570 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 8,707,073 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 88.

04 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the coronavirus vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khawla Al Mulla sheds light on SCFA&#039;s 2022 st ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Government to employ biometric face recognitio ..

20 minutes ago

Two US Supersonic Heavy Bombers Conduct Overflight ..

4 minutes ago

Security arrangements for NA-75 Daska, PP-84 Khush ..

4 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates UAE on opera ..

35 minutes ago

Japan's Osaka Imposes State of Emergency Due to Sp ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.