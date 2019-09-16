UrduPoint.com
479 Candidates Permitted To Continue FNC Election Campaigns

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The National Election Committee has approved the final list of candidates for the Federal National Council elections 2019 after endorsing all withdrawal applications.

The final list includes 479 Names, who are now permitted to continue their electoral campaigns and the programmes related to them, including campaigning in their respective Constituencies.

According to the executive regulations of the FNC elections 2019, candidates are not allowed to submit withdrawal applications after the release of the final list.

