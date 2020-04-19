UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

479 New COVID-19 Cases In UAE, 23,000 Additional Tests Conducted: MoHAP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional tests conducted: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday 479 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6,781.

The Ministry noted that as part of its plans to expand the scope of testing in the country, it conducted 23,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents using top-of-the-line medical examination methods.

As a result of increased testing, 479 new cases were detected. The individuals in question are from various nationalities, the Ministry continued, adding that they are currently in a stable condition.

MoHAP also announced the death of four individuals as a result of the virus, noting one of the deceased was a Gulf national, while the three others were Asian nationals.

The total number of deaths resulting from the pandemic has reached 41, the Ministry added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry also called upon the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to preventative measures.

MoHAP noted that 98 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,286.

Related Topics

UAE Sunday From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

18 minutes ago

Oman announces 86 new COVID-19 cases, 233 recoveri ..

3 hours ago

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

4 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.