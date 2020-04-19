479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional tests conducted: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday 479 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 6,781.

The Ministry noted that as part of its plans to expand the scope of testing in the country, it conducted 23,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents using top-of-the-line medical examination methods.

As a result of increased testing, 479 new cases were detected. The individuals in question are from various nationalities, the Ministry continued, adding that they are currently in a stable condition.

MoHAP also announced the death of four individuals as a result of the virus, noting one of the deceased was a Gulf national, while the three others were Asian nationals.

The total number of deaths resulting from the pandemic has reached 41, the Ministry added.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry also called upon the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to preventative measures.

MoHAP noted that 98 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,286.