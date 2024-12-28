48 martyrs in two Israeli massacres in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) 48 Palestinians were martyred and 52 others injured in two massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.

Medical sources in Gaza stated that several victims of the massacres are still trapped under the rubble and in the streets, pointing out that emergency and civil defence teams are unable to reach them.

The sources added that the toll of Palestinian casualties from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 45,484 martyrs and 108,090 injured, the majority of whom are women and children.