48 years of achievements establish UAE as a beacon of innovation: Ruler of Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah said the transformational development drive ongoing in the UAE "proves that the word impossible does not exist in our lexicon."

"The 48th anniversary of the founding of the UAE is the culmination of its construction and development, which has established the reputation of our dear country as a beacon of innovation, creativity and prosperity, after its people have proven that they do not know the impossible.

"Under the country’s visionary leadership and within a short period of life of a nation, the people of the UAE have achieved ambitious objectives set by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The Emiratis have made the UAE an international centre of attention and a leading destination, and have won the admiration and appreciation of the international community for their achievements.

"This year, 2019, reached an unprecedented historic peak, especially with the space journey of the Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station. This achievement is a first step in the country’s space-related plans, which will accomplish its next and most important step coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the UAE when the Emirates Mars Mission travels to Mars in 2021.

"Today, less than a year away from the Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's largest and first of its kind event in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, there is no doubt that this will be another achievement on the list of the UAE's efforts to host major events, which will also underscore the country’s abilities internationally.

"The Union's experience in launching a comprehensive civilisational renaissance was an inspiration to the world, as it went beyond to investing in people. Today, on the 48th anniversary of the key achievements of the founding fathers, the country’s leadership has achieved qualitative and confident progress in all sectors in the country, according to the highest international standards.

"Fortunately, our celebration of the 48th National Day coincides with the opening of the first regular term of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC. The Council is at an advanced stage of maturity and national awareness, aiming ultimately to serve the interest of the state and society.

"On this spectacular occasion, we extend our sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and my brothers, the rulers of the UAE, and the citizens and residents of the country. We ask Allah Almighty to bless our country with the grace of security, safety and stability, and protect its people.

"We affirm that the journey of the Union will continue to motivate us to redouble our efforts to work faithfully, efficiently and excellently."