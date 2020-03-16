UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48,000 Publications In 13 Languages, Distributed By ZHIC In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

48,000 publications in 13 languages, distributed by ZHIC in 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Zayed House for Islamic Culture, ZHIC, has distributed more than 48,000 publications in 13 languages to interested persons, public and private entities, cultural institutions and UAE embassies abroad.

The distribution aims to enrich the content of the Islamic culture and enhance the status of the Arabic language in the UAE community, said a ZHIC press release on Monday.

Based on the moral value systems called for by islam and national identity for coexistence and community integration, ZHIC published educational curricula and informative distributary books in various fields. Along with specialised publications to establish pedagogical and humanitarian values in youth and enhance the status of Arabic language and culture.

In this regard, Dr. Khalifa J. al Mottawa, Head of ZHIC Library, Publication and Translation, noted that ZHIC’s 183 publications were aimed at various readers interested in Islamic culture, upright rules, teachings and values of Islam.

Thus, he added, ZHIC adds more publications every year in major world languages translations contributive to ZHIC’s vision to be a leading entity with regard to introducing the Islamic culture.

In further details, Dr. al Mottawa clarified that ZHIC prepares and publishes articles on Islamic culture on its website in different languages to cater for its clients through e learning. The 116 articles published in 2019, came in English, Tagalog, Ethiopian, Mandarin, Russian and urdu.

ZHIC takes part annually in local and international book fairs to exchange expertise and spread the values of tolerance and coexistence adopted by the UAE, he said. For instance, last year ZHIC participated in a number of cultural forums including Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Book Fairs and World Council for Muslim Communities conference through stands displaying ZHIC cultural publications with the Islamic values contained therein to introduce its role as a leading entity introducing Islamic culture in various languages.

Also, ZHIC library includes the translations of the meanings of the Qur’an, Islamic culture references, children books on humanitarian and moral themes, and books on Arabic for speakers of other languages to accentuate the significance of Arabic as per the UAE vision to not only preserve it but also introduce it to others.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Frankfurt 2019 Moral Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

European stock markets plunge over 5% at open

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

13 minutes ago

US ramps up virus response with shutdowns, rate cu ..

8 minutes ago

High-Ranking Iranian Cleric Dies From Coronavirus ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rises to 18 - A ..

8 minutes ago

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.