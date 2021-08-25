4,883 people evacuated from Kabul to UK through UAE: UK Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Patrick Moody, UK Ambassador to the UAE, has said that the UAE-UK cooperation, to date, has led to the evacuation of 4,883 people from Kabul to the UK through the UAE.

Moody said, "The UK cross-Government team here in the UAE continues to work closely with our Emirati friends around the clock to ensure safe passage for the brave men and women who have helped us in Afghanistan.

"This endeavour would not be possible without the enormous generosity and support provided to us by the whole of the UAE Government. They have shown the strength of our partnership and how friends stand together in moments of crisis.

We extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all UAE authorities, including Dubai Airports Authority, Dubai Police, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority."

"We praise the UAE’s humanitarian support – not just to the UK but across many international partners – which demonstrates its commitment to the global relief efforts for Afghanistan, and enables us to do our work," he said, in conclusion.