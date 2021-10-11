UrduPoint.com

48th WJMES Concludes With Huge Success, Attracting Over Than 60,000 Visitors

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Another successful edition of the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show (WJMES) was concluded after attracting over than 60,000 visitors.

The event was organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

More than 350 exhibitors from the most prestigious local and international houses and brands took part in the event to showcase their latest designs of jewellery, watches and goldware.

This year's edition was characterised by special participation for Italy with a huge pavilion including 47 companies that showcased their state-of-the-art innovations from traditional and modern jewellery.

On the sidelines of the event, meetings were held with the Russian side, during which it was agreed to allocate a huge pavilion for the leading Russian jewelry brands and companies in the 2022's edition.

Emirati companies that took part in the event recorded a remarkable presence with creative products simulating the Emirati heritage and jewels that combined together elegance, heritage, and modernity.

The "Emirati Goldsmiths" platform, which brought together 14 Emirati jewelry designers, also served as an additional attraction for visitors to view the latest innovations of young and creative Emirati talents in the jewelry industry.

"We are pleased with WJMES's overwhelming success. This is confirmed by the willingness of the exhibiting companies to take part in the upcoming editions. The event has also successfully attracted new countries added to the large number of the participating ones, which reflects the importance of the exhibition in enhancing the country's competitiveness as a global hub for the gold and jewelry trade," said Saif Mohammad Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing Department, Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the impressive turnout of visitors is the result of the efforts made by the centre to attract as many international exhibitors as possible.

This diversity of exhibitors has contributed to showcasing a wide range of the latest fashion lines and modern designs from various markets around the globe at very competitive prices with a golden opportunity to win valuable prizes, added Shattaf.

Winners of the raffle draws will be announced in the coming days, Shattaf noted.

Related Topics

Russia Sharjah Jewelry Young Italy Middle East Chamber Hub Gold Market Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

26 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

1 hour ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

2 hours ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

2 hours ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.