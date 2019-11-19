49 Emirati artists begin work on UAE logo

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 19th November, 2019 (WAM) – Forty-nine artists yesterday began their mission to design the UAE Nation Brand logo that will represent the country and share its success story with the world, with the logo aimed at reflecting the UAE’s values and showcasing its journey towards emerging as a global model for hope, ambitions, openness and possibilities.

The workshop is in response to the invitation by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. They had earlier launched the national project, calling the 49 artists to design a logo for the UAE Nation Brand that would strengthen the country’s global presence and represent its success story in a creative framework.

Through the workshop, the artists focused on reflecting the seven key values of giving, openness, innovation, tolerance, credibility, social cohesion, and a futuristic vision.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said, "It is with a great sense of national pride that we see these 49 talented persons from across the seven emirates convening today in response to the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to collectively create a new national brand identity for the UAE."

‏"This rich gathering of homegrown talent is inspiring to witness, a representation of the UAE’s creative industries working together to collectively create a unified national brand identity that will depict our story to the world and represent our journey as a nation, our achievements and our ambition," she added.

In his address, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said the mission of the artists is "national and historic".

"It is not easy to summarise everything the UAE represents and stands for in just one logo or symbol," he said, calling for teams of artists to join hands and come up with innovative ideas to create a creative and unique logo that tells the UAE’s authentic story.

Al Gergawi affirmed that the UAE goes beyond a traditional development journey. "The UAE is a great humanitarian idea that transcends cultures, ethnicities and religions, a land of opportunities, a platform for making dreams come true, and an incubator for human creativity, and a hub for talent across the world."

The seven teams worked to design a visual identity of the UAE Nation Brand that reflects six main elements that tell the UAE’s exceptional and inspiring story as a melting pot, future driver, land of talent, a beacon of hope, global trade centre and heritage platform. Through the workshop, artists, designers, sculptors, authors and researchers gathered in teams and brainstormed creative multi-faceted designs.

The Inspiring 49 came together in seven groups titled Al Sedra, Al Nakhla, Al Saqr, Al Boom, Al Ghaf, Al Barjeel and Al Dana to brainstorm and discuss innovative designs in a day-long workshop, and presented 14 general concepts and outlines.

Azza Al Qubaisi, a jewellery designer who leads the Al Sedra group, said, "Inviting such a large number of artists to create a logo for the country presents a historic and unprecedented opportunity anywhere in the world."

Working with Al Qubaisi are Aljoud Lootah, Sara Al Raisi, Rashid Eissa Al Kashf, Nada Taryam, Ahmed Al Mahri and Walid Al Shehhi.

Abdul Qader Al Rais, artist and leader of the Al Dana group, said, "We have never had such a large gathering of innovative Emiratis with diverse expertise in one place. Today, artists and painters are working together with architects, sculptors, authors and researchers to achieve this national mission."

The Al Dana group includes Ashwaq Abdullah, Anwar Antar Al Marzouqi, Fatima Ali Al Memari, Aiysha Al Hamrani, Saeed Abdullah Al Eter and Khalifa Rashid Bulsali.

Mattar bin Lahej, artist and sculptor who leads the Al Nakhla group, said, "It is a workshop that demonstrates the country’s faith in its youth. We are lucky to be chosen to contribute to designing the logo that will represent our country."

The Al Nakhla group includes Firas Bardan, Abdullah Albuqaish, Abdulaziz Alsaeedi, Maha Al Henawi, Shaikha Al Mesmari, and Fatima Ali Al Shamsi.

Obaid Suroor, artist and leader of the Al Saqr group, said, "The initiative illustrates the country’s faith and confidence in its youth, especially since the team brings together diverse talent, expertise and backgrounds."

Working with Suroor are Ahmed Abdulrahman Bukhash, Ali Abdullah Al Mansouri, Aisha Al Hammadi, Alia Al Shamsi, Fatima Al Dhanhani and Jawaher Al Qiwani.

Khalid Ali Al Jallaf, sculptor and leader of the Al Boom group, said, "The workshop unites talent that sees the UAE from different perceptions and expresses their visions and imagination in different ways. These diverse perceptions will come together to represent the UAE in the best way it deserves as a successful, inspiring story."

The Al Boom group includes Kholoud Sharafi, Sara Khalfan Al Muhairi, Ahmed Al Kaabi, Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, Shaikha Mahboub and Mouza Al Hammadi.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallem, author, researcher and leader of the Al Ghaf group, said such a gathering will produce a fruitful result that will represent the UAE in the best way.

The Al Ghaf group includes Dubai Abulhoul, Hamdan Al Shamsi, Hamad Al Shamsi, Jasim Al Shehhi, Fatima Al Ghelani and Khalid Al Ali.

Noura Al Nouman, author and leader of the Al Barjeel group, said the workshop presents an essential opportunity for artists to express their love for the country.

Working with Al Nouman in the Al Barjeel group are Reem Abdullah Al Ghaith, Mouza Al Qimzi, Dr. Mohammed Al Hamoudi, Jamal Jabroush Al Suwaidi, Humaid Liwad and Ibrahim Mohammed Al Ali.