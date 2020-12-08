49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Dubai Community Development Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Community Development Authority in Dubai announced a 49.8 percent increase in volunteering hours registered by the Dubai Volunteering Programme in 2020, rising from 187,873 hours in the first ten months of 2019 to 281,363 in the same period of 2020.

The statement was made during a virtual event marking International Volunteer Day, which was attended by many volunteers and volunteer groups.

In his speech at the event, Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, CEO of the Development and Social Care Sector at the Authority, said that at the end of October 2020, the number of registered volunteers in the programme amounted to nearly 30,000 who are from different nationalities residing in Dubai.

He added that the extraordinary conditions imposed by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic have attracted more volunteers, who are playing a key role in meeting the current needs of the community, such as protecting elderly people who are more prone to infection.

He also pointed out that the number of available volunteering opportunities surged from 915 last year to 995 in 2020 despite a lack of events, noting that volunteer work saved the Authority around AED21.9 million this year, compared to AED14.6 million in the same period last year.

The number of volunteer groups registered in the programme amounted to 672, including public and private entities of health, services and social sectors.

The Authority honoured the most active volunteers and volunteer groups in 2020, in addition to the sponsors that helped promote volunteer opportunities via the programme’s platform, volunteer groups that provided many volunteers and registered significant volunteering hours, and elderly volunteers.