UrduPoint.com

49,919 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 18,405,147 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 186.

09 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

Related Topics

Immunity All From

Recent Stories

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

42 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

42 minutes ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

42 minutes ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

42 minutes ago
 Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo abou ..

Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Aziz’s photo about parental duties

48 minutes ago
 Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over ..

Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam - State Media

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.