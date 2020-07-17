4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for world’s first phase III clinical trials of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th July 2020 (WAM) – Volunteers interested in participating in the world’s first WHO enlisted global clinical Phase III trials of COVID-19 inactivated vaccine in Abu Dhabi can now register on 4humanity.ae.

Volunteers need to submit their details and contact information to the organisers of this historic initiative. Individuals aged between 18 and 60 of any nationality are eligible to take part in the trials if considered suitable after a medical check-up.

A special hotline 02 819 1111 has also been created for all volunteers signing up for the trials.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, was the first individual to be administered the Phase III inactivated vaccine for COVID-19.

The trials are the result of a partnership between Abu Dhabi based G42 Healthcare, currently at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 in the UAE, and Sinopharm CNBG, the world’s sixth largest vaccine manufacturer.

The trials are being operated by health practitioners from Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) who are operating facilities at five of their sites in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in addition to a mobile clinic to ensure the trials are readily accessible to volunteers participating in the programme.

The UAE was the preferred choice to conduct the Phase III trials for the inactive COVID-19 vaccine because of its demographic heterogeneity, allowing for robust research across multiple ethnicities and increasing its feasibility for global application on the success of the trials.