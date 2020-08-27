4Humanity’s inactivated COVID-19 phase III vaccine trials continue international growth as new centre opens in Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) Jordan has become the third regional country to host the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine launched by G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm CNBG with a new centre opening in the Kingdom’s capital city of Amman.

This latest phase of the 4Humanity trials will reinforce the successful ongoing programme in the UAE and Bahrain and continue to broaden and deepen the scope of the trials in other markets.

Volunteers are now being sought to take part in the trials being locally administered by the Jordanian Ministry of Health at the Prince Hamza Hospital in Amman. The trials in Jordan will follow the same clinical protocols established by the 4Humanity programme now underway in the UAE and Bahrain and the results will form part of the overall analysis and assessment of the trial’s protocols.

This is the latest extension of the ongoing 4Humanity programme from G42 Healthcare that comprises the Phase III clinical trials of an inactivated vaccine developed by Sinopharm CNBG in China that commenced in the UAE on 16 July.

Commenting on the start of the trials, Jordan’s Minister of Health Dr. Saad Al Jaber said: "We are proud to be partnering with the UAE and G42 Healthcare in the extension of these globally significant COVID-19 vaccination trails here in Jordan. As a nation, we are encouraging volunteers to come forward and participate in these trials and help the world to combat the biggest health crisis of our times in a demonstration of regional and global solidarity.

"

G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy added: "Establishing this facility in Jordan is part of our ongoing commitment to opening several centres for the trials of this vaccine to enable the broadest and widest impact for the trials at an international level. We would like to thank our partners at the Jordanian Ministry of Health for their professional and welcoming approach to enabling the trials to come to Amman."

In the UAE, the trials have already reached the milestone of 15,000 vaccinated volunteers and individuals can continue to register to participate through the 4Humanity campaign website www.4humanity.ae.

The trials began in Abu Dhabi on 16th July and are being managed by G42 Healthcare in partnership with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA. They are being conducted following the international guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organization, WHO, and the United States food & Drug Administration, USFDA.

The Phase III clinical trials follow the success of the Phase I and Phase II trials conducted by Sinopharm in China, which resulted in 100 percent of the volunteers generating antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after two doses in 28 days. The new centre for the Phase III trials is open to individual volunteers aged from 18 and over living in Jordan and will last for six to twelve months, with the volunteers required to be available for follow ups during this time.