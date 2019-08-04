4th 'Tourism Promotion Video Competition' launches: UNWTO

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the UNWTO Tourism Video Competition. The UN body invited all member states to participate in the competition, which it organizes to promote tourist sites around the world.

"We want to get to know your country and explore ways of tourism sustainability, so we are pleased to invite you to be a global mentor by participating in the competition," the UNWTO said in a tweet, with the deadline for entries set at 15th August.

For the first time, the competition will be divided into two categories: outstanding country promotional videos, and exceptional stories of sustainable tourism – a new category designed to highlight tourism’s contribution to sustainable development, in line with the UNWTO’s commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The winners of the competition will be announced during the 23rd session of the UNWTO’s General Assembly.

UNWTO, a United Nations specialised agency, is the leading international organisation with the decisive and central role in promoting the development of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. It serves as a global forum for tourism policy issues and a practical source of tourism know-how.