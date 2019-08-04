UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4th 'Tourism Promotion Video Competition' Launches: UNWTO

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

4th 'Tourism Promotion Video Competition' launches: UNWTO

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) The World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the UNWTO Tourism Video Competition. The UN body invited all member states to participate in the competition, which it organizes to promote tourist sites around the world.

"We want to get to know your country and explore ways of tourism sustainability, so we are pleased to invite you to be a global mentor by participating in the competition," the UNWTO said in a tweet, with the deadline for entries set at 15th August.

For the first time, the competition will be divided into two categories: outstanding country promotional videos, and exceptional stories of sustainable tourism – a new category designed to highlight tourism’s contribution to sustainable development, in line with the UNWTO’s commitment to the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The winners of the competition will be announced during the 23rd session of the UNWTO’s General Assembly.

UNWTO, a United Nations specialised agency, is the leading international organisation with the decisive and central role in promoting the development of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. It serves as a global forum for tourism policy issues and a practical source of tourism know-how.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations August All UNWTO

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

15 minutes ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.