4th Dubai Solar Show taking place in October

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has invited companies working in solar energy to participate in the 4th Dubai Solar Show, the largest solar-technology exhibition in the region.

DEWA organises the Solar Show in conjunction with the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX,, which takes place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 21st-23rd October 2019.

"The solar energy sector has seen important developments recently, especially in the Arab Gulf region in general and the UAE in particular. This makes the Dubai Solar Show an ideal destination for specialised organisations, as well as for people working and interested in the sector.

"It is a key platform for the public and private sectors to make deals, build partnerships, learn about the latest technologies in the solar energy sector, and identify current and future projects in the region, market needs, and opportunities to take part in various solar energy projects. It is also an opportunity to meet experts and specialists from around the world to discuss the development of solar energy in the region to achieve sustainable development, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come," said Al Tayer.