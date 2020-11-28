4th edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon returns, taking COVID 19 challenges in stride

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 28th November 2020 (WAM) - Mona Al Marri, Chairperson of the board of Directors and Managing Director of Dubai Women's Establishment (DWE), awarded the winners of the fourth edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon, which brought the streets of Jumeirah to life early on Friday morning before coming to a close at Dubai Ladies Club.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the Dubai Women’s Triathlon is the first event of its kind in the middle East held exclusively for ladies, organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with Dubai Ladies Club.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, attended the event along with Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council; Rawda Al Mahrezi, Chairperson of the Women's Sports Committee; Al Maha Al Bastaki, Acting Director of Dubai Ladies Club; Fawzia Faridoon, Head of the Women's Sports Committee as well as the event Director; Maitha Shuaib, Director of Corporate Communication at DWE and Member of the Women’s Sports Committee; and Saleha Al Basti, member of the Women’s Sports Committee along with several other representatives from each entity.

Mona Al Marri stated that the race was held in strict adherence to official COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures in order to maintain public health and safety. She also praised the longstanding partnership between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Ladies Club which works towards empowering women in sports, and thanked all the government entities and departments that contribute to ensuring the Triathlon is a safe and secure event, chief among whom are Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, and Emirates Hospital in Jumeirah.

The triathlon began early Friday morning, with the swimming competition taking place along the Jumeriah coastline behind Dubai Ladies Club within a private and secure environment. The contestants then got cycled along a route starting from the Club’s main gates, taking them from the intersection of Al Urouba Road to the intersection of Umm Al Sheif Road, before beginning the running segment of the race on designated tracks along Jumeirah Road until the finish line at Dubai Ladies Club.

RESULTS Olympic – Open Category Individuals 16-29: 1-Lottie Lucas (UK) 2:07:20; 2-Triinu Jogeda (Estonia) 2:22:25; 3-Tanita Okennedy (South Africa) 2:30:19.

Individuals 30-99: 1-Gemma Brown (UK) 02:21:39; 2-Kirsten Evans (South Africa) 02:23:08; 3-Aimee Middleton (UK) 02:25:37 Teams: 1-Sian's team (Sian Rowlands, Bekky Britton, Rachel Richardson) 02:36:36; du Trio (Charlotte Rieck Rasmussen, Alesya Litvinova, Heba Abdelhamid) 02:41:05 Olympic - National Category: Individuals 16-29: Asma Al Janahi 03:01:58 (The first UAE National to complete the Olympic race) Sprint - Open Category Individuals 16-29: 1-Michelle Lindqvist (Sweden) 01:14:28; 2-Georgina Bishop (UK) 01:14:55; 3-Megan Moxey (UK) 01:20:05.

Individuals 30-99: 1-Jess Towl (UK) 01:08:14; 2-Sarra Lajnef (Tunisia) 01:09:31; 3-Sophie Cookson (UK) 01:10:59.

Teams: 1-Abu Dhabi Police (Lobna Elhalawani, Milena Mitic, Eman Troudi) 01:15:53; 2-The 30x30 Sprint Sisters (Vicki Matheson, Sarah Butler, Edden Bedon) 01:23:08; 3-Not Fast Nor Furious (Lisa Garrett, Kasia Mosley, Philippa Helms) 01:25:50.

Sprint - National Category: Teams: 1-The KGB (Khawla Al Mheiri, Ghaya Al Mehrzi, Buthaina Al Redha) 01:30:02; 2-Desert Shield Team (Fatima Al Shamsi, Mouza Al Mansoori, Huda Al Nuaimi) 01:30:42.

Super Sprint - Open Category Individuals 16-29: 1-Lauren Agent (UK) 00:40:58; 2-Joud Dabous (Egypt) 00:42:20; 3-Alexandra Edwards (UK) 00:51:12.

Individuals 30-99: 1-Kahli Johnson (UK) 00:43:50; 2-Ruanda Oberholzer (South Africa) 00:44:54; Corina Berners (Germany) 00:46:33.

Teams: 1-Road and Transport Authority - Dubai 1 (Ruba Helani, Angelica Mendoza, Abeer Al Najjar) 00:43:15; 2- Road and Transport Authority - Dubai 2 (Reem Younis, Zainab Jahran, Trixia Paulette Caguitla) 00:46:51; 3-Just du it (Sadia Hamid, Ghada Mohamed Fouad AbdelKhalik, Hadeel Shounaq) 00:56:48.

Super Sprint - National Category: Individuals 16-29: 1-Sheikha Hessa Al Maktoum 00:48:40 Individuals 30-99: 1-Nouf Al Noon 01:00:15; 2- Sheikha Latifa Al Nahyan 01:24:32; Hala Al Hashmi 01:37:17 Teams: 1-Abu Dhabi Police (Nouf Al Hosani, Alghalia Askar, Farah Al Marri) 00:49:09; 2-Abu Dhabi Police 1 (Bushra Al Mazroi, Alanoud Ali, Maryam Al Zaraooni) 00:50:07; 3-Road and Transport Authority- Dubai (Nadia Ali, Shiekha Saeed, Amna Bin Adi) 00:53:35.