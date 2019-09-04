4th edition of Future Manufacturing Summit to be held 10-11 September in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The fourth edition of the Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit, will be held on 10-11 September 2019 at the Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai, to support the development of the industrial sector in the UAE.

To be hosted under the patronage of Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, the event will be organised by Dubai Exports, in collaboration with Expo Trade middle East, to promote exports of local companies due to their role in enabling growth in Dubai and the UAE.

The two-day event will host over 1,000 senior professionals from operations, supply chain and logistics, IT, and maintenance within the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing contributes 9.2 percent of Dubai’s GDP and in the first quarter of 2019, there was a 30% increase in Dubai’s direct exports over the same period of 2018, while re-exports increased by 7% percent.

The conference will host 50 of the globally and regionally renowned leaders in the manufacturing sector to explore the most pertinent and topical issues faced within this industry.