4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2023) The 4th edition of the Gas & Technology Showcase and Conference (GOTECH 2023) began today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of DSCE and Chairman of Dragon Oil.

The event is being held from 13th to 15th March in Dubai World Trade Centre, under the slogan “Sustainable transformation of Energy (Technology … Innovation … Finance)” in the oil and gas sector, and is organised by Dragon Oil, the oil exploration and production platform entirely owned by Dubai Government.

In his keynote at the inauguration of the event, Al Tayer stated that the UAE believes in the significance of diversifying the energy system with a greater focus on renewable energy sources to meet the future growth, with gas considered a long-term transformational element required as a complementary energy component with lower emissions, while the demand for oil is a response to both stakeholders and Petrochemical industry sector, in addition to manufacturing products with low emissions rates, and that the wise leadership of the UAE is committed to achieve Net Zero by 2050, and the UAE continues its successful path with confidence, as solar energy and nuclear energy contribute to the energy mix.

“The UAE was the first country in the MENA region to launch the strategic initiative, which to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and we are working in Dubai to enhance leadership in the areas of sustainability, innovation and future-making in all our projects and initiatives to achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy 2050 for Dubai to provide 100 percent of clean energy by 2050“, Al Tayer noted.

“We are proud that the UAE will host the biggest world event in the climate actions, which is the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), to be held at Expo 2020 Dubai City this year. This session will complete, by strengthening work with all parties and partners, the building on the results and outputs of previous sessions," he added.

Al Tayer thanked all the participants and contributors to this session of the event, calling on everyone to enhance cooperation, innovation and sustainability, and work to build a stronger, more flexible and sustainable industry that meets the needs of all concerned parties. “This will contribute to a better future for all, as well as working together to pave the way towards a sustainable future, using innovative technological solutions to raise efficiency, reducing the carbon footprint, and ensuring that the oil and gas industry is ready to meet the challenges facing it.

”

Ali Rashed Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, said in his speech on the first day of the event that GOTECH 2023 forms a significant platform for bringing the exhibitors and visitors to meet experts, specialists, decision makers, and investors in this vital sector, with the aim of exploring the newest solutions and innovative technologies, and shaping the future of the sector, a fact that demonstrates the significance of the Showcase and its concomitant Conference.

Al Jarwan indicated that the event basically aims to establish a clear picture of the status quo of the sector, and to contribute to the steering of its growth.

Al Jarwan expressed his hope that the Showcase and Conference will achieve the best possible results and will pave the way for innovations in oil and gas sector. He also called upon the participants to benefit from this opportunity to establish communication, discussion, and experience sharing to bring benefits for all, as the Conference offers an opportunity for learning and co-operation, trough holding a number of workshops, forums, and training sessions, while the Showcase will highlight the latest technologies in this industry from all over the world.

The Conference offers an opportunity for learning and co-operation through holding a number of workshops, forums and training courses, while the Showcase will feature the latest technologies in this industry from all over the world, as it will include more than 50 technical sittings to share knowledge and best insights. 300 high quality interactive technical papers in different relevant issues will be discussed via seminars, as the leaders of industry will express their opinions on the future of oil and gas industry, as well as the participation of many industry leaders to speak about their outlooks regarding the future of industry, through reviewing many publications & papers on research and development.

GOTECH 2023 will address significant issues this year, such as subsurface technologies, drilling and completions technologies, surface engineering, excellence in operations, through more than 100 presentations on the spreading of the best practices, the role of innovation and the handling of futuristic challenges.

Meanwhile, more than 50 exhibitors will participate in the Showcase, which belongs to the Conference, as they will offer a wide range of existing & futuristic technologies, as well as presentations and interactive screens, which will offer the visitors an attractive experience to discover the latest technologies.