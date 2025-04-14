Open Menu

4th ERA Awards: Mansour Bin Zayed Named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder For 2024–2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was named PA Champion Breeder; and Champion Owner for the 2024–2025 season during the fourth edition of the Emirates Horse Racing Authority (ERA) Awards, held yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Racecourse. The ERA honoured prominent figures and season award winners at the event.

Yas Horse Racing Management, owned by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, won the Owners' Championship with a total of 46 victories. He also received the Best Arabian Horse Breeder Award, sponsored by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

Other winners included Musabbah Al Mheiri, who won the Trainers' Championship with 40 victories, and Brazilian Silvestre de Sousa claimed the Jockeys' Championship with 54 wins.

Eng. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, board Member and General Manager of ERA congratulated H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as well as all the other award winners, expressing appreciation for the ongoing and positive cooperation with the various equestrian clubs across the country.

He noted that the winners were chosen through a comprehensive evaluation by equestrian experts, based on specific professional criteria.

He also emphasised that preparations for the next season have already begun, aiming to ensure its success through the best practices that continue to elevate the standard of horse racing across clubs in the UAE, thereby strengthening the country's global position in the sport.

