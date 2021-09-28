4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Dubai business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau, recently hosted the latest edition of its Global Wedding Excellence Retreat, highlighting the city’s comprehensive offerings and creating stronger relationships with the wedding planner community.

With the strategic focus on the tourism and events sectors in Dubai, the city has established itself as a destination of choice for couples celebrating their special days, thanks to its wide range of hotels and venues, diverse and world class gastronomy, easy accessibility for guests and local expertise.

Building on this, Dubai this week hosted 17 wedding planners from India to explore the latest offerings and get a better understanding of the experiences and services available in the city.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "Showcasing the city once again to wedding planners has provided us with the opportunity to familiarise them with the wide range of offerings in the city and the continued priority placed on everyone’s safety.

Over the course of the global pandemic, we know that many couples were forced to put their plans on hold, and Dubai stands ready to work with them and their planners to ensure they can celebrate their big days in style with their friends and family."

With the city’s hotels being at the heart of the destination offering for wedding planners and couples, the group visited a number of new and popular options for nuptials, including: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Caesars Palace Dubai, Armani Hotel Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk & Raffles Dubai and Palazzo Versace Dubai. DBE also took attendees to new heights, giving them a VIP experience at The View at The Palm and an exclusive preview of Ain Dubai, ahead of its official opening on 21st October.